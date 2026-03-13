Abhishek Bachchan to headline Siddharth Anand's 1st horror film
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan is taking on his first-ever horror role in an upcoming folklore thriller, produced by Siddharth Anand's Marflix.
The film centers on a father-daughter relationship and promises a unique, big-screen experience for Indian horror fans.
More on Bachchan's role and upcoming films
This project stands out as a large-scale, VFX-heavy film with Bachchan in a raw, emotionally intense role, something new for him. Production starts in September 2026.
He plays the villain in King, a role he took after Shah Rukh Khan reportedly encouraged him to try something different.
Up next: catch him in Raja Shivaji this May.