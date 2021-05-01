Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 03:17 pm

Bollywood is mourning the untimely demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal.

The 52-year-old actor passed away on Friday due to COVID-19-related complications.

He was formerly a part of the Indian Army and later joined the film industry in 2003.

Kanwarpal featured in many famous TV shows, films, and web series like Special Ops, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Page 3, and more.

Profile

He followed his passion for acting after retiring as Major

Kanwarpal's father was an Indian Army officer, and he followed his footsteps by joining the defense forces in 1989.

He retired in 2002 as a Major and fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming an actor. He played an important role in the 2003 movie Paap starring John Abraham.

He acted in supporting roles in many acclaimed movies like Aarakshan, Murder 2, and 2 States.

Tribute

Vikram Bhatt, Richa Chadha, and others pay tribute

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was among the first ones to share the news on social media. He wrote, "I have done a lot of films with him, and this doesn't get closer home. The days are turning into one long obituary, and yet each life that we lose cannot be just a number."

Actress Richa Chadha also wrote, "Rest in peace, Major. Gone too soon!"

Tribute

Neil Nitin Mukesh fondly remembers the actor

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh paid his condolences on Instagram, calling Kanwarpal a dear friend and that he would be missed.

A part of his post read, "Extremely sad news. I've known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. Such a fantastic, encouraging, and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as."

Many others fans also fondly remembered the actor.

Instagram Post

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares heartfelt post

Grim reality

Many celebrities have succumbed to COVID-19

The film industry has lost many gems to COVID-19 in the last few days.

Filmmaker KV Anand, producer Ramu, editor Waman Bhonsle, and musician Shravan Rathod were a few who lost their battle with COVID-19.

India's second wave of coronavirus is raging at a frightening pace as the country reported over four lakh cases and 3,500 deaths in the last 24 hours.