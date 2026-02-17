Actor Jayaram questioned in Sabarimala temple gold theft case

Actor Jayaram was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the Sabarimala temple gold theft case. The focus? His possible financial links with Unnikrishnan Potti, who's accused of stealing gold from the temple's sacred artifacts back in 2019.

What do we know about the case? Unnikrishnan Potti allegedly took gold from Sabarimala temple idols and doorframes during a re-plating project, then claimed these items could bring prosperity to homes.

The ED started digging deeper last month, petitioning the court for case-related documents, and registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Why is Jayaram being investigated? Jayaram was seen doing a pooja at his Chennai home using some of these temple artifacts, which got investigators curious about his connection to Potti and any money exchanged.

He'd already been questioned by Kerala Police before, especially about how often he did such poojas and if there were any financial ties.