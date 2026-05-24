Actor Kim cleared of involvement in actress Kim's death

YouTuber posted fabricated audio for money

On May 7, 2025, Se-eui posted a fabricated audio file on YouTube claiming Sae-ron had dated Soo-hyun since middle school, for financial gain, according to police reports.

The fallout led to heavy defamation and took a toll on Soo-hyun's social, professional, and mental-health life; he's currently getting psychiatric support while police are seeking an arrest warrant for Se-eui for defamation and faking evidence.