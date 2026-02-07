'Actor molested me,' says hotel staff; police probe underway
Entertainment
A 26-year-old actor from Kerala reported being harassed by a hotel employee while staying in T. Nagar, Chennai.
She had gone to reception about a broken intercom, and after a 20-year-old part-time student came to fix it, she says he made inappropriate advances.
The actor immediately told the police what happened.
The student denied any wrongdoing
Police questioned the student, who denied any wrongdoing and said he just repaired the intercom and left.
The actor chose not to file an official complaint or press charges.
Instead, police took a written promise from the student to avoid such behavior in future and stay available if needed for more questions.