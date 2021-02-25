Home / News / Entertainment News / Ahead of West Bengal polls, actress Paayel Sarkar joins BJP
Bengali actress Paayel Sarkar, who shot to stardom in the Hindi television industry with the serial Love Story, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the intense West Bengal polls.

She joined the party in the presence of BJP's Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh and National President JP Nadda.

Sarkar said she wants to serve the people of Bengal.

Last week, actor Yash Dasgupta turned saffron

Sarkar is not the first celebrity to have joined the party. Last Wednesday, Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta hopped on the saffron party's brigade.

"If you want to change the system, you have to be part of the system," said the actor, who enjoys huge popularity.

Today, Sarkar also took the same tone saying she wants to restore the glory of Bengal.

BJP is working hard so joined them: Sarkar

"Got immense love from all, now I want to work for the people of Bengal. Want Bengal to be what it was earlier. When I can see BJP is working so hard for Bengal, I thought of joining them, (sic)" she told India Today.

In battle for Bengal, actors playing crucial role

Like its rival BJP, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also turning to star power to get votes.

On Wednesday, actors Raj Chakraborty, Kanchan Mullick, Sayoni Ghosh as well as cricketer Manoj Tiwary joining the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Only reason y i joined politics is to serve the people of our state nd country, (sic)" Tiwary tweeted later.

Election dates to be announced soon

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) reportedly held a crucial meeting yesterday to finalize the dates for polls.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, the in-charge of West Bengal, is supposed to visit the state on Thursday to oversee the preparedness.

The top polling body is expected to announce dates for polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal by March 7.

