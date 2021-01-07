'Adipurush' director opens up on Saif Ali Khan's controversial comment

Raut said that though he was unhappy with the negativity Khan's comment brought even before the release of the movie, he defended the actor.
When asked if Khan has a "foot-in-mouth problem," Raut told journalist Rajeev Masand, "I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking. What he kind of meant and what comes out is maybe not always communicated well (sic)."
Controversy
What was Khan's controversial statement?
Last month, while talking about his role of Lankesh in Adipurush, Khan had said that it was "interesting to play a demon king."
"We will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram (sic)."
His comment received heavy backlash on social media with many demanding the actor's removal from the project.
Information
Khan had later retracted his comment
After facing backlash, Khan had issued an apology saying that he did not mean to hurt anyone's feelings or religious sentiments through his statement. "I would like to sincerely apologize to everybody and withdraw my statement," he had said.
Quote
Raut lauded Khan's commitment toward acting
Raut decided to keep mum on Khan's controversial statement and said that, "As a writer-director, you want your piece of art to do the speaking (sic)."
He further stated, "I love Saif sir for the commitment he has for the subject, the type of reading that he has done."
"That's the Saif Ali Khan that we should know (sic)."
Information
'Adipurush' will hit theaters in 2022
Raut's mythological drama Adipurush will feature Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. While Prabhas and Sanon will portray the roles of Ram and Sita, Khan will be seen playing Lankesh. The movie is set to be released on August 11, 2022.