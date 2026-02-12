Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh to collaborate on new mythological action film Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Director Aditya Dhar is back with Jio Studios, moving on from his shelved project The Immortal Ashwatthama and exploring a new mythological action film, and is reportedly in talks with Ranveer Singh.

This marks another chapter in their partnership after the massive success of their recently released spy thriller Dhurandhar.