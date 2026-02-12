Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh to collaborate on new mythological action film
Entertainment
Director Aditya Dhar is back with Jio Studios, moving on from his shelved project The Immortal Ashwatthama and exploring a new mythological action film, and is reportedly in talks with Ranveer Singh.
This marks another chapter in their partnership after the massive success of their recently released spy thriller Dhurandhar.
'Dhurandhar' sequel in works
Dhurandhar made waves by earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide and featured big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.
Now, Dhar and Singh are reuniting for the upcoming Dhurandhar: The Revenge—releasing March 19, 2026 in five languages—and Dhar has discussed a new mythological action film with Singh.