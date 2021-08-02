Home / News / Entertainment News / Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:04 pm
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi's next is 'Om: The Battle Within'

Aditya Roy Kapur is set to jet off to Russia soon, along with budding actress Sanjana Sanghi. Before you raise your eyebrows, let us clarify that the duo will be flying to the Vladimir Putin-led country because of a film's shooting. Kapur-Sanghi are doing a movie together — Om: The Battle Within, for which they will be stationed in Russia for over a week.

The team is set to fly out this month

Directed by Kapil Verma, the film is being backed by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan. Given that COVID-19 is still not gone, the team will be taking "every precaution." "A bubble will be set up and every precaution will be taken. It's an 8-9 day shoot out there," a source told TOI. They added that the team will fly out this month.

'Adi and I had to train for the action portions'

Makers of Om haven't revealed plot details of the movie yet. But as per earlier reports and pictures shared, it's confirmed that it'll be an actioner. Talking about the same, Sanghi told TOI in February, "Adi and I had to train for the action portions as well." The actress had also shared a post on Instagram which informed that her character's name is Kavya.

Take a look at the 'Dil Bechara' actress' post here

I always felt that I knew Kapur well: Sanghi

Talking about her equation with Kapur, Sanghi told the publication, "We talk a lot on the set with each other. In fact, I always felt that I knew him well from before we started working. We trust each other as co-workers and help each other."

Kapur's first look poster gave Salman Khan's 'Tiger' vibes

Kapur, who last appeared in Malang, Sadak 2 and Ludo, all of which got released last year, will play the titular role in this flick. He shared his first look poster last December and it gave us some real Salman Khan-Ek Tha Tiger vibes. Right from his fighting gear to his scarf, Kapur's appearance lacked creativity and originality. Let's hope the movie doesn't disappoint.

Check out the poster of 'Om: The Battle Within' here

Kapur also has a South remake in his pipeline

The Aashiqui 2 star was recently in news for replacing Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film — Thadam. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the movie is set to go on floors by September. It is going to be a thriller, which is being backed by Kabir Singh producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Kapur will appear in a double role.

Meet a more mature Billie Eilish in 'Happier Than Ever'

