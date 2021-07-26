Home / News / Entertainment News / Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy
Entertainment

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 09:30 pm
Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are teaming up again for a comedy flick

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently made his comeback with Hungama 2. According to recent reports, he will now helm a cop-thriller for producer Ratan Jain. This means the comedy flick by him, starring Akshay Kumar, will be made after this. While fans have to wait a bit more for their favorite director-actor duo, it will be interesting to see Priyadarshan wearing a serious helmer's cap, again.

In this article
Schedule

Shooting of the thriller drama will start in October

The director has made movies belonging to other genres, other than comedy in Malayalam, but his last few Bollywood releases were only comedy. A source told Pinkvilla, "He has been keen to step outside the comedy space in Bollywood too," and now, "things have finally fallen in place." "The ace director will take the film on floors in October with a start-to-finish two-month schedule."

Details

Movie would be a 'two-hour songless thriller,' as per sources

Further, the source informed that the cop-movie will be a story about four main characters - "three men and a woman." It is set to be a serious flick, which would keep "the viewers on the edge of their seats. In fact, there is also a possibility of this being a taut 2-hour songless thriller." The makers will finalize the cast in a fortnight.

Next Project

After this cop drama, Kumar's film will go on floors

A few weeks ago, the Virasat director confirmed that he's doing a movie with Kumar. Later, the actor posted a picture with Priyadarshan, hinting at their comeback. The photo was taken on the sets of Kumar's upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan. In the past, they have worked together in ventures like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

Quote

Movie with Kumar 'an out-and-out comedy,' says Priyadarshan

"It's an out-and-out comedy with emotions," Priyadarshan told Pinkvilla, adding "it's 70 percent comedy and 30 percent emotion toward the climax. We were supposed to start shooting this year, but it's delayed due to pandemic. We are now looking to start shooting early next year."

Response

'Hungama 2' didn't impress viewers and critics

Hungama 2, which released on July 23, was Priyadarshan's comeback in Bollywood. However, the movie didn't impress viewers and critics. While the original movie garnered appreciation, the second part was filled with cringe comedy, stereotyping and horrible song remakes. It starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhas, Ashutosh Rana and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in key roles. We gave the movie 2 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Lucifer' season six: Get ready for the Angel this September

Latest News

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

6 cops killed in Assam-Mizoram border violence; Centre's intervention sought

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Sports

England vs India: How does Virat Kohli perform against Anderson?

Sports

Mamata Banerjee sets up inquiry panel to probe Pegasus scandal

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

'Pippa': Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur's shooting schedule begins in September

Entertainment

Bollywood, get ready to soon welcome Guru Randhawa, the actor

Entertainment

'Lost': Yami Gautam's thriller drama goes on floors in Kolkata

Entertainment

Here are all the updates about SS Rajamouli's next 'RRR'

Entertainment

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.

Entertainment

'Hungama Ho Gaya' review: Shilpa Shetty-led song is an abomination

Entertainment

All you need to know about next Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration

Entertainment

'Hungama 2' trailer: Radheshyam Tiwari returns in this Priyadarshan venture

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar News

Which South Indian films are getting remakes in Hindi?

Entertainment

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to wrap up 'OMG! 2' in 15 days

Entertainment

What all we know about Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'?

Entertainment

'End of an era': Film personalities mourn Dilip Kumar's demise

Entertainment
Trending Topics