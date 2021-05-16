Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mahabharat' makes comeback: Other shows we want back on television
Entertainment

'Mahabharat' makes comeback: Other shows we want back on television

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:09 pm
'Mahabharat' makes comeback: Other shows we want back on television
The iconic 'Mahabharat' series is finally returning to television

Even though most of us rely on streaming services for entertainment, the charm of TV seldom fades away. Keeping aside the usual saas-bahu soaps and series with women turning into flies (read: Sasural Simar Ka), we did have feel-good shows and strong woman characters on-screen once. With Mahabharat (2013) making a comeback, here are some other shows we want to see on television again.

In this article
Instagram Post

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain confirmed the news on Instagram

#1

Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993): Fan-favorite sitcom, narrated Diwan family's story

Dekh Bhai Dekh, a fan-favorite sitcom, told the story of the dysfunctional Diwan family. Many generations live under the same roof and that leads to conflicts and even more laughter. It starred talented actors such as Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsaver, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, and Vishal Singh, among others. To note, the iconic '90s show was produced by Jaya Bachchan.

#2

Shanti (1994): The Mandira Bedi-starrer scorched TV screens

Another show that redefined Indian television in the '90s was the Mandira Bedi-starrer Shanti. Before TV showed women as either victims or plotting vamps, we had characters who were independent and headstrong. Shanti is a journalist who enters the dangerous "Shanti" mansion where two characters, who have dark, hidden secrets, live. The show first aired on DD National and later on Star Plus.

#3

Saans (1998): Poignant show led by Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta-starrer Saans was another poignant show that never dealt with stereotypes and showed a head-strong woman taking charge. Beautifully written and directed by Gupta, it told the story of a woman in a happy marriage. However, she has to deal with her husband (Kanwaljit Singh) getting involved in an extra-marital affair. It breaks her, but she powers through just for her children.

#4

Hip Hip Hurray (1998): Focused on a group of teenagers

Hip Hip Hurray is a show that focused on the ups and downs of a Mumbai-based group of teenagers. It was an instant hit and became a national obsession among those in that age group. It addressed career, college, relationships, and many other aspects of life. No teen drama has managed to come close to Hip Hip Hurray's appeal, and it probably never will.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Robert De Niro suffers injury, leaves Scorsese's upcoming movie set

Latest News

Delhi's lockdown extended by one week again, announces Kejriwal

India

Lewandowski matches Muller's record with 40th Bundesliga goal this season

Sports

Robert De Niro suffers injury, leaves Scorsese's upcoming movie set

Entertainment

Zinedine Zidane set to leave Real Madrid: Details here

Sports

COVID-19 relief: Generous Coimbatore cop donates a month's salary

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Money Heist 5' wraps filming, cast poses one last time

Entertainment

International Day of Families: Celebrate by enjoying these family movies

Entertainment

'The Matrix Reloaded' turns 18: Reliving the Keanu Reeves classic

Entertainment

Shiney Ahuja turns 46: Celebrating some of his memorable roles

Entertainment

'Knives Out': Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn roped in

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Netflix, 'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna collaborate for two new series

Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to stream on ZEEPLEX soon after release

Entertainment

Nitish Bharadwaj feels Vyasa's theory of evolution is more relevant

Entertainment

'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul (Lord Indra) appeals for financial help

Entertainment
Trending Topics