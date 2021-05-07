Home / News / Entertainment News / Dhanush-led 'Karnan' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 14
Entertainment

Dhanush-led 'Karnan' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 14

Dhanush-led Karnan is slated to get released on OTT, a little over a month of its theatrical release.

The critically-acclaimed film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, will hit Amazon Prime on May 14, as per reports.

Nothing official has been made about this, but Karnan is one of the most-awaited films of the year.

So, given the times, this move sounds like a sensible one.

The makers gave the film a theatrical release despite challenges

Notably, Karnan makers ignored the challenges and got the film a release in cinema halls on April 9.

It was declared a "box office blockbuster," and collected Rs. 63cr in 3 days!

The Tamil superstar was adamant that he wanted to tell the story of Karnan, a fearless village youth, on the big screen.

This anyway was a bold move, but paid off nonetheless.

Dhanush distanced himself from 'Jagame Thandhiram' promotions. Here's why

Dhanush also expressed his gratitude to producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu for enabling Karnan's theatrical release.

This is in contrast to how he treated Jagame Thandhiram. Apparently, the producers of the Karthik Subbaraj-directed thriller took a sudden decision to release it on OTT, without consulting Dhanush.

Once he learned of this development, he reportedly snapped off all ties with the film and its makers.

The plot: Whose story 'Karnan' narrates?

Coming back to Karnan, the action drama, after having its sweet run in the movie halls, is expected to get lapped up in the digital space.

The film, which was also written by Selvaraj, tells the story of a whimsical but righteous youth from a village.

He fights for his people, who have been oppressed since long by the higher caste, aided by authorities.

Dhanush is currently shooting for 'The Gray Man'

Jagame Thandhiram releases on June 18, alongside its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Apart from this, Dhanush is also awaiting the release of Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re, which has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as its co-actors.

It releases in August.

The National Award winner is currently shooting for The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

