Ahan Shetty is back to filming: What's next for him
Entertainment
Ahan Shetty, fresh off Border 2, just dropped an Instagram Story from a beach in Verna, Goa—showing cameras and crew but no details.
Fans are now guessing what he's filming next, especially since his last movie with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan only released a couple weeks ago.
'Border 2' left Shetty with unforgettable moments
Shetty recently said Border 2 "challenged me and gave me moments I'll never forget" and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, calling it his tribute to them.
Now it's official: he's set for a new intense romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali.
He is the son of Suniel Shetty and made his debut with Tadap.