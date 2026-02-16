AI will quickly replace us all: Rana Daggubati

Daggubati pointed out that AI can now handle visual effects in 2-3 hours instead of 3-5 days, making it possible to preview entire movies before filming even starts. He also mentioned this shift could give more creative power to independent creators, not just big studios. Still, he emphasized that storytelling and social awareness—the truly human stuff—will always matter.

Tool for creativity, not replacement: Daggubati

While he admits AI can take over repetitive tasks, Daggubati sees it as a tool to boost creativity rather than a total replacement for people.

As he put it, "the real divide in the future would be between those building intellectual property on AI tools and those merely using them."