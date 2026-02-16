Airport looks in neutral tones serve major couple style goals

A look at their relationship timeline

The duo first met during a shampoo ad shoot (date not specified in this article), with their bond quickly growing stronger.

By the following year they said they were not hiding their relationship (date not specified in this article), saying, "We are not hiding anything. We are two normal young people in a relationship."

They went public later that year at a football match.

Even after facing tough times—including online trolling and a brief split—they stuck together, tied the knot in Tuscany (date not specified in this article), and welcomed their daughter Vamika (date not specified in this article).