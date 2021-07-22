Home / News / Entertainment News / Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham'
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham'

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 05:21 pm
Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham'
'Singham' featured Ajay Devgn as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday marked 10 years of his blockbuster cop-drama Singham and said that the film is a "salute" to the police force of the country. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan. The Hindi version featured Devgn as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham.

In this article
Film

Film starred Prakash Raj as the main antagonist

Singham also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist. Devgn took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film, writing its popular dialogue, "Jismein hai dum, toh fakt Bajirao Singham." (Bajirao Singham is the only one with courage). Devgn also thanked the film's team for mounting such a memorable project.

Singham

Devgn dedicated it to all the frontline workers

"Singham is not just a film. It is a passion, an emotion. It is a salute to our police force who selflessly, with complete sincerity and honesty, are serving the nation," Devgn wrote. "I want to thank the team and all the fans for the super successful 10 years of Singham. And dedicate it to all the frontline workers out there," he added.

Instagram Post

He posted a video clip of 'Singham' on Instagram

Further details

Film also had a sequel and a spin-off

The film's success led to Shetty and Devgn making a sequel, Singham Returns, which was released in 2014 and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shetty then directed a spin-off to Singham in 2018, titled Simmba. The film -- with a cameo by Devgn -- was headlined by Ranveer Singh, featuring as Simmba Bhalerao, a corrupt cop hailing from Shivgarh, the same town as Singham.

Information

'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay is Shetty's next cop drama

Shetty is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, a part of his "cop universe" films Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi features superstar Akshay Kumar as a cop, with Devgn and Singh joining him in extended cameos.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
What all we know about Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next?

Latest News

Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster

Technology

Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Sports

HBO drops three-part 'Obama' documentary trailer, reveals its release date

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

India

'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

What all we know about Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next?

Entertainment

James Wan returns with 'Malignant,' to bring 'the devil closer'

Entertainment

'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world

Entertainment

Mrinal Sen's Hindi short film posted by son on YouTube

Entertainment

Did Raj Kundra bribe Crime Branch officers to evade arrest?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Rohit Shetty News

Actress Anaya Soni seeks financial help for 'fresh kidney transplant'

Entertainment

Shagufta Ali: Rohit Shetty, 'Dance Deewane' team offer help

Entertainment

'Sooryavanshi' will never go stale: Rohit Shetty on film's release

Entertainment

Netflix bags 'Cirkus' post theatrical rights at record price: Report

Entertainment

These are the contestants who made it to 'KKK' top-5

Entertainment
Trending Topics