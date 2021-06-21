Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates movie to sister
'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates movie to sister

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 05:07 pm
'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates movie to sister
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins today

Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his movie Raksha Bandhan, which he announced on social media today. This film co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, marking the second collaboration between her and Kumar. Earlier while announcing the family drama, the superstar had dedicated this Aanand L Rai-directorial to his sister. In his tweet today, he did the same, calling the film a "celebration of that special bond."

Twitter Post

Bond with sister was the 'most effortless friendship,' says Kumar

Kumar's character appears to belong to a small city

The photo on Kumar's Twitter page shows him sitting with Rai, holding a clapperboard. It looks like the two are involved in an intense discussion about a scene. The background gives the feel of a watch shop, while Kumar's appearance in kurta hints toward a simpleton-type character. Presented by ZEE studios, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The movie was announced on last year's Raksha Bandhan

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a photo of Kumar with his four on-screen siblings, while announcing the same. Rai's film revolves around a brother and his four sisters. While Pednekar is the leading actress, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb and Sahejmeen Kaur are going to portray his sisters. Tracing back, the movie was launched last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Twitter Post

Adarsh's tweet also included photos of the movie's cast

Pednekar had called the story of the movie 'heart-touching'

Pednekar joined the team some weeks back. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star shared the news on social media, expressing her excitement. She wrote, "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favorite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan."

Rai and Kumar are also working together in 'Atrangi Re'

This director-actor duo is also working together in Atrangi Re, a romantic-drama. It stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles. In the coming days, Kumar will be seen in many films like Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom. Plus, he will make his OTT debut with an action-drama series, The End, which will release on Amazon Prime Video.

