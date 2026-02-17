Akshay Kumar helps contestant win ₹1 crore on 'Wheel...'

True to his style, Akshay joked, "Usse bhi zyada khushi ki baat yeh hai ki main apna hissa nahi maangunga," getting everyone in the studio laughing. The show is Sony TV 's take on the classic American game show and kicked off on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

More about the show

Three contestants solve puzzles in English, Hindi, or Hinglish across four rounds—think Triple Toss-Up and Double Dhamaaka—with wheel values ranging from ₹1 up to ₹1 crore and bonus-envelope prizes of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh (or a brand-new car).

You can catch it Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV.