Akshay Kumar helps contestant win ₹1 crore on 'Wheel...'
Akshay Kumar just made a contestant's night on Wheel of Fortune India.
When Akriti was struggling with her spin, Akshay stepped in to help—and the wheel landed on ₹1 crore!
He shared the moment with a smile, saying, "Bahut badi baat ki aaj ek crore kisi ko aaya... khushi ki baat ye hai ki maine uski madad ki thi."
Akshay's hilarious take on the moment
True to his style, Akshay joked, "Usse bhi zyada khushi ki baat yeh hai ki main apna hissa nahi maangunga," getting everyone in the studio laughing.
The show is Sony TV's take on the classic American game show and kicked off on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
More about the show
Three contestants solve puzzles in English, Hindi, or Hinglish across four rounds—think Triple Toss-Up and Double Dhamaaka—with wheel values ranging from ₹1 up to ₹1 crore and bonus-envelope prizes of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh (or a brand-new car).
You can catch it Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV.