Akshay Kumar looks dapper in blue suit on 'WOF' sets
Akshay Kumar turned heads on the sets of "Wheel of Fortune India" with his crisp icy blue suit and classic tie.
Fans spotted him and couldn't help but gush, dropping comments like "Akki, love you!" and sharing how thrilled they were to see him in person.
Meanwhile, here's more about the show
"Wheel of Fortune India," hosted by Akshay, airs weeknights at 9pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.
The show's a fast-paced word puzzle game where contestants spin the wheel for a shot at winning up to ₹1 crore.
Thanks to its popularity, it's getting 25 extra episodes—on top of the original 40.
Akshay's return to TV hosting after several years
This marks Akshay's return to full-time TV hosting after several years away.
He's also known for hosting "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "MasterChef India," but fans seem extra excited to have him back on their screens on weeknights.