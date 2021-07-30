Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19
'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 07:46 pm
'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to now release on August 19

Makers of Bell Bottom have changed the release date, again! But they have retained one thing: The film's theatrical release. This highly-awaited movie, led by Akshay Kumar, will hit theaters on August 19. "Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," he wrote. To recall, July 27 was its earlier planned date.

'Return to thrill,' read the announcement video

Along with a creative caption, Kumar also shared a video to announce the new release date. "Return to thrill," read the beginning shot of the clip. It then mentions the presenters' names, and states that the movie is "inspired by true events." The cast members' photos, crew details and premiere date were also displayed. The fast-paced background score will sure give you a kick.

Reaction

Fans are all hyped-up and 'can't wait' more

As the movie suffered multiple postponements in the past, netizens were losing their patience, until now. Many commented that they "can't wait" anymore, another user already declared it a "First Blockbuster from Bollywood after Pandemic." Meanwhile, another fan said, "Strongly Waiting For #BellBottom ...Now Bring The Trailer Asap And Start The Promotions." Some requested to release the movie on digital platforms too.

'Bell Bottom' might have gone for a digital release

Earlier, reports claimed that the makers are mulling releasing Bell Bottom on an OTT platform. The reason was — Maharashtra was put "under Level-3 of its amended five-level unlock strategy, whereby all theaters would remain shut." Before that, the movie was supposed to premiere in cinema halls, which paved way to several productions like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack to announcing their theatrical release dates.

Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor also star, alongside Kumar, in it

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom has been produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Set in the 1980s, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. On a related but separate note, INOX and PVR have opened their theaters from today. This might prompt many production houses to back out from releasing their films on OTT platforms.

What are the upcoming projects of 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page?

