Akshay Kumar's 'The End' set to start later this year

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 05:16 pm

Akshay Kumar is set to make his debut in the OTT world with his web series The End. And its filming is slated to start by the end of this year, said the producer of this project, Vikram Malhotra. Tracing back, the action-drama series, which was announced in 2019, was supposed to release this year, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The producer gave the update at a virtual press conference

During a virtual press event of Vidya Balan's Sherni, Malhotra (CEO and founder of Abundantia Entertainment, which is backing the film) talked about his upcoming projects (Hush Hush, starring Juhi Chawla) that are already ready to go on floor. That's when he informed that the Kumar-led series "is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is."

'The End' is said to be a three-part series

Details of the action-adventure series aren't yet revealed, but it'll reportedly have three seasons. Earlier, a source had told Pinkvilla, "As of now, the show will span across three years- each season having around six episodes." While announcing the series, Kumar had performed daredevil stunts, and planned "to devote one month completely to the shoot of the show's first season," a source had said.

Why web series? 'I have been inspired by my son'

He walked on stage covered with fire, taking all by surprise. When asked why is he stepping into the world of web series, when he's doing so good in cinemas, Kumar had said, "Honestly, I have been inspired by my son. He told me that I have to get into the digital space. It's amazing to learn from the youngsters."

'Bell Bottom' to hit theatres on July 27

Kumar is currently busy with plenty of interesting projects. Recently, he announced the release date of his highly-anticipated movie, Bell Bottom, on social media. After multiple postponements, the movie will finally have a theatrical release on July 27, bringing much joy to exhibitors, distributors and producers. His other upcoming movies are Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re.