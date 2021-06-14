After Karni Sena, Kshatriya body now demands 'Prithviraj' name change

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:28 pm

Kshatriya body alleges title 'Prithviraj' is insulting to the great ruler, demands change

Looks like troubles for Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj are far from over. After irking Rajput Karni Sena, makers have now angered the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha. Like Sena, this New Delhi-headquartered organization also demanded that its title should carry the full name of the celebrated ruler. The present name is an insult to his valor, they said. The movie is scheduled to release this November.

Quote

'It is an insult to the great Hindu emperor'

Head of the youth wing of the organization, Shantanu Chauhan, said, "The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India." "Title Prithviraj is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior by his full name," he added.

Demand

Body demands script to be approved by senior representatives

Apart from a title change, the body had other demands too. They reportedly want the script to be approved by senior representatives of the Kshatriya society, and asked the makers to screen the film for them before its release. Prior to that, the Prithviraj team must remove any objectionable and distorted facts. Yash Raj Films, which is backing the project, is yet to comment.

Movie

The film is said to be based on 'Prithviraj Raso'

The film, being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is reportedly based on famous poet Chand Bardai's epic piece of literature called Prithviraj Raso. "Apart from couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times," Dwivedi added. The venture will also mark the debut of former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, who will play Prithviraj Chauhan's wife, Sanyogita.

Information

Previously, Karni Sena had issued similar demands, threatened 'Padmaavat' treatment

Last month, Karni Sena had issued similar demands, saying that the title was offensive. They had said, "If they don't listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat, makers of this film will have to be prepared for it." To recall, Padmaavat sets were destroyed by the Sena and Bhansali was assaulted too.