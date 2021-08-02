Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will get 3D release as well

Viewers will be able to enjoy Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' in 3D too!

After announcing that Bell Bottom will hit theaters on August 19, becoming the first Bollywood project to take this step, makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer have now revealed that the movie will arrive in 3D too. This development was dropped, along with a short promotional clip featuring Kumar, today. Naturally, cinema hall owners and distributors have pinned all their hopes on this film.

We can expect top-notch immersive experience from the actioner

In the clip, we see Kumar trying out 3D glasses, while a signature tune from the movie starts playing, and the lens zooms in, referring to an immersive experience. Given that he plays a R&AW agent, we can expect top-notch visuals and action sequences. These will naturally get enhanced through 3D viewing. Also, this option will pull more people out to the halls.

'Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August'

'Bell Bottom' releasing one week after OTT projects 'Bhuj,' 'Shershaah'

Shifting from its previous July 27 date, Bell Bottom booked the August 19 slot a few days back. Considering that it's a period espionage spy thriller, the Independence Day weekend is expected to work in its favor. Also with this move, it'll successfully avoid competition from two major OTT releases carrying similar flavor: Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sidharth Malhotra-led Shershaah.

Exhibitors unhappy as 'Bell Bottom' clashes with 'F&F 9' release

It will find competition in Fast & Furious 9 though, which is also hitting the theaters on the same day. Two big budget movies clashing did cause worry for exhibitors and hall owners. A Bollywood Hungama report quoted trade analyst Atul Mohan, who said, "They should avoid the clash. Does the public have the capacity to watch two films in the same week?"

Some believe the competition might help revive cinema business

While some experts opined F&F 9 won't be able to compete with the first big Hindi film hitting theaters, others saw it as a clever move. Taran Adarsh said, "We always stress that big films should be released to revive the cinema business. So here are two biggies, both belonging to different genres and languages, releasing on the same day. It's a great move."