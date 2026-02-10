Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' gets digital, satellite rights; release date locked
Entertainment
Sony Pictures Networks India has picked up the digital and satellite rights for Haiwaan, a new film starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
This movie is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam hit Oppam.
In a fresh twist, Saif plays a visually impaired lead while Akshay steps in as the villain.
'Haiwaan': Plot, cast, and crew
Haiwaan brings back the iconic duo of Akshay and Saif after years, plus it reunites Akshay with director Priyadarshan from their Khatta Meetha days.
Shot in Mumbai (and reportedly Kochi), the film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.
With behind-the-scenes moments already making rounds online, fans are looking forward to its expected 2026 release.