Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' gets digital, satellite rights; release date locked

'Haiwaan': Plot, cast, and crew

Haiwaan brings back the iconic duo of Akshay and Saif after years, plus it reunites Akshay with director Priyadarshan from their Khatta Meetha days.

Shot in Mumbai (and reportedly Kochi), the film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

With behind-the-scenes moments already making rounds online, fans are looking forward to its expected 2026 release.