Akshaye Khanna's cameo in 'Border 2' was always part of the plan, says producer

A nostalgic tribute and what to expect

Khanna returns in a tribute to his role from the original Border. The emotional scene, shot after Dhurandhar was released, also brings back Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar as their original characters.

They appear before Sunny Deol's character with "Mitti Ke Bete" playing in the background.

Released on January 23, Border 2 dives into India's 1971 war story and features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol.