Akshaye Khanna's cameo in 'Border 2' was always part of the plan, says producer
Entertainment
Producer Bhushan Kumar cleared the air about Akshaye Khanna's appearance in Border 2, saying, "You can't make a film like that. It was already scripted."
He emphasized that Khanna's cameo wasn't added last-minute or to ride on his recent success.
A nostalgic tribute and what to expect
Khanna returns in a tribute to his role from the original Border. The emotional scene, shot after Dhurandhar was released, also brings back Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar as their original characters.
They appear before Sunny Deol's character with "Mitti Ke Bete" playing in the background.
Released on January 23, Border 2 dives into India's 1971 war story and features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol.