After 'Jawaani Jaaneman,' Alaya F signed for Ekta Kapoor-backed film

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 05:14 pm

Alaya F bags lead role in the Hindi remake of Kannada film 'U-Turn'

Alaya F, who made her debut last year with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman, has bagged a second film. This will be backed by Cult Movies, a new branch of Balaji Telefilms, the production house owned by Ekta Kapoor. This new venture will be a Hindi remake of Kannada movie, U-Turn, and will hit the floors tomorrow. Its announcement video was dropped recently.

Instagram Post

Kapoor shared the video on Instagram

About

Teaser unveiled the names of the makers and cast

Throughout the video, an intense thriller music sets the mood. It gives a brief glance of Mumbai's traffic and a close-up of car's wheel. The slideshow then announces the names of the makers and Alaya's as the lead. "All it takes is one shortcut to change the course of your whole journey. This year think twice before breaking the rules," completed the video's tone.

Quote

Alaya is excited to work on 'an intriguing story'

Alaya is super-excited to work with Kapoor at such an early stage of her career. She told Mid-Day, "I feel responsible to be given the task to drive such an intriguing story." Talking about her, Kapoor said that she was "fantastic" in her debut, which is why she has been signed. "There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that can connect with audiences."

Details

Hindi remake of 'U-Turn' to provide 'edge-of-the-seat excitement'

Kapoor further told the daily, "U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore, and provides edge-of-the-seat excitement." Originally, the supernatural thriller was produced and directed by Pawan Kumar and starred Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath. It was then remade in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali. Now, the Hindi remake will see Alaya in the lead, and debutante Arif Khan in director's seat.

Plot

'U-Turn' is all about a journalist investigating mysterious deaths

U-Turn revolved around a young journalist, who is investigating mysterious deaths of motorists breaking traffic rules on a particular flyover. While the Kannada version was a hit, we'll have to wait and watch whether Alaya can recreate the same magic. It will be her second movie, but could have been her third or fourth had she not lost out two projects due to COVID-19.