Katrina Kaif's next is Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Super Soldier'?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 08:30 pm
Katrina Kaif's next is Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Super Soldier'?
Katrina Kaif to reunite with Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Super Soldier'

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif will soon reunite for a superhero flick, Super Soldier. Kaif will play the titular character in it. Reports claimed that this movie will be the Fitoor actress' next after she finishes the shooting of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. The upcoming film will be the duo's fourth project together, after Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In this article
Quote

Zafar working on other scripts in 'action, superhero, spy space'

Talking about the schedule, Zafar told Pinkvilla, "It all depends on the dates. Katrina is still busy. Tiger 3 shoot has got pushed and she'll be free only by the end of this year or early next year. Our film will hopefully go on floors once she is free." At present, Zafar is also working on other scripts in "action, superhero and spy space."

Bond

Kaif's performance has been recognized whenever we worked together: Zafar

In the interview, the filmmaker also praised Kaif's ever-improving acting skills. The duo has been friends since their 2009 film New York, in which Zafar was an Assistant Director. "Every time we team up, there is so much honesty and by the grace of god, her performance has been recognized whenever we worked together. I feel she is blossoming as an actress," he concluded.

Details

Kaif will be undergoing martial arts training for this flick

Earlier, Zafar had said that the film would be made on a "huge scale," and there'd be no male actor opposite Kaif. "I don't need a man opposite Katrina Kaif in this film. She herself is the hero as well." Naturally, the film will have no romantic song or angle. Moreover, for this ambitious project, the Zero actress will be undergoing martial arts training.

Projects

Meanwhile, the actress is shooting for 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai

Kaif's current schedule is super choked. She is currently shooting for Tiger 3, which also stars Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The team is set to fly off to international locations in mid-August. Kaif also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in her kitty. It is going to star South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Plus, she will appear in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Trending Topics