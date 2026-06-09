Ali defends Padukone's 'Love Aaj Kal' Meera choice despite criticism
Imtiaz Ali recently talked about the criticism Deepika Padukone's character Meera received in Love Aaj Kal (2009), especially for leaving her husband just a day after their wedding.
Even though people warned him that Meera would come across negatively if she left her husband the next morning, Ali stuck with it, saying he wanted to capture the real emotions behind such tough choices: something he'd seen happen in real life.
Ali portrayed Meera without judgment
Ali explained that he didn't want to judge Meera, but instead show her honestly, flaws and all.
"We don't love people who are good or bad. We love people that we love," she said.
For him, it was important to portray raw, imperfect humans rather than picture-perfect movie characters, because that's what makes stories feel real.