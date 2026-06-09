Ali defends Padukone's 'Love Aaj Kal' Meera choice despite criticism Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Imtiaz Ali recently talked about the criticism Deepika Padukone's character Meera received in Love Aaj Kal (2009), especially for leaving her husband just a day after their wedding.

Even though people warned him that Meera would come across negatively if she left her husband the next morning, Ali stuck with it, saying he wanted to capture the real emotions behind such tough choices: something he'd seen happen in real life.