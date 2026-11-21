Ali returns to stage after Karachi treatment, shares recovery journey
Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali (famous for "Mitwa") is back on stage after fighting off a rare cancer.
Thanks to early diagnosis and treatment in Karachi, he's now in recovery and still on maintenance therapy.
Ali is openly sharing his journey to encourage others going through tough times.
Ali set for world tour show
Ali's next big move? A three-hour musical production with his son Sadaat and nephew Salman, bringing two generations together.
The show is set for a world tour, adding another chapter to his career, which started with Fuzon and Bollywood hits like "Mitwa" and "Yeh Hausla."