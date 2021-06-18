Home / News / Entertainment News / Alia Bhatt begins 'prep' for her upcoming dark comedy, 'Darlings'
Alia Bhatt begins 'prep' for her upcoming dark comedy, 'Darlings'

Shreya Mukherjee
Alia Bhatt has started preparing for her first production venture

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has started preparing for her role in the upcoming movie Darlings. Announced in March this year, the dark comedy marks the first production venture for the Raazi actress. She has joined hands with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for this project. The film will also star Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew.

She posted the photo of the script on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 28-year-old star shared a picture of the script of Darlings yesterday. She was seen holding on to a cup of hot beverage, had a pencil, eraser as well as sticky notes ready to make the most of her session. Bhatt tagged her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions on the upload too.

It's a 'powerful story with humor, doses of dark comedy'

Directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, the film will feature a quirky mother-daughter duo facing unusual circumstances. Talking about the project, Bhatt had earlier said, "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humor and doses of dark comedy." "I am thrilled to have Darlings my first film as a producer," she had added.

'Darlings' was announced with an innovative clip

Movie announcement videos usually tell us about the actors, director, and producers of a venture, but Darlings went the innovative way. The clip carried a statutory warning that read, "Auraton ka apmaan aapki sehat ke liye bahut haanikaarak ho sakta hai (Insulting women can be very detrimental to your health)." We were cautioned, "Yeh comedy thodi dark hai (This comedy is a bit dark)."

Bhatt has 'RRR,' 'Brahmastra,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in pipeline

Earlier reports had suggested the movie, set in Mumbai, could get released in 2021. But after the second wave surge of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, that might no longer be the case. Meanwhile, Bhatt is likely to resume shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi soon, and the promotions for Brahmastra are touted to commence too. She also has SS Rajamouli's RRR awaiting release.

