Hollywood calling Alia Bhatt? Actress signs up with famous agency

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 03:10 pm

It seems Alia Bhatt is eyeing opportunities in Hollywood now. The Dear Zindagi star has apparently signed a contract with renowned international talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), Deadline reported. The credit of Freida Pinto's success goes to this agency, which also has worked with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Christian Bale, Jennifer Garner, and Jake Gyllenhaal among other famous international celebrities.

Details

Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' was India's official entry to Oscars 2020

From Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, several Bollywood actors have left a mark in Hollywood. It's now time for Bhatt to follow their footsteps. News has it that she grabbed international attention when her film Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh, was India's official entry to Oscars 2020. Although it was out of the race later, Bhatt won Filmfare Awards for her performance.

Twitter Post

Movie

Singh and Bhatt to reunite for Karan Johar's next

It's now just a matter of time before Bhatt signs a Hollywood project. Till then, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by her mentor Karan Johar, and would reunite her with Singh. The makers recently announced the film, which is set to be an "unusual love story." It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Projects

Bhatt has 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and other upcoming films

Apart from that, her debut in Telugu film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn is also awaited. In it, she will play the character of Sita, Charan's love interest. Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Its filming finally got completed recently, after two years. She's currently busy with Darlings and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.

Update

Bhatt celebrated Neetu Kapoor's birthday with the Kapoor clan

Her personal life is also pretty starry. She's is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir, and is frequently seen in their family occasions. Just recently, Riddhima Kapoor shared photos in Instagram Stories of her mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday party. We could spot Bhatt in it, who attended the bash, alongside her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. To note, Brahmastra is Bhatt-Ranbir's first movie together.