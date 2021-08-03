Home / News / Entertainment News / This Christmas, it's Allu Arjun v/s Aamir Khan in theaters
Entertainment

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 04:50 pm
Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa Part-1' will be released this Christmas

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa Part 1, titled Pushpa: The Rise, just received a new release date. The opening part to the two-part actioner will hit the theaters on December 25 in five languages, that is, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The date also means that the Sukumar-directorial will be clashing with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated release Laal Singh Chaddha. Here's more.

Twitter Post

'Pushpa -The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas'

The poster featured a dartboard with Arjun's face on it

Earlier today, makers shared a poster for Pushpa, along with the premiere date. The dark poster featured a red and black striped dartboard with the star's face drawn on it. The multi-language project was to see the light of day on August 13 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now it has been pushed back by four months.

Music

First single will be released on August 13

This left his fans upset, and probably to appease them, Arjun revealed the film's first single will be released on August 13. Sung in five languages by five singers, it will be called Jaago Jaago Bakre in Hindi, to be voiced by Vishal Dadlani. Others are Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam, and Benny Dayal. This was announced on musician Devi Sri Prasad's birthday yesterday.

Cast

It will mark Telugu debut of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar along with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa marks the Badrinath actor's fourth collaboration with the director. Notably, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will make his Telugu debut with this movie, which is spun around red sandalwood smuggling. While Faasil plays the antagonist, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Information

Year-end will be spectacular with two biggies clashing

With makers fixing Pushpa's release on Christmas 2021, it is implicit they are ready to fight it out with Bollywood biggie Laal Singh Chaddha. After suffering multiple delays, the Khan-starrer is still eyeing a Christmas release this year. The team was shooting a war sequence in Ladakh last month, where they were accused of loitering. Their final schedule is likely to begin in September.

