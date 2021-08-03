This Christmas, it's Allu Arjun v/s Aamir Khan in theaters
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa Part 1, titled Pushpa: The Rise, just received a new release date. The opening part to the two-part actioner will hit the theaters on December 25 in five languages, that is, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The date also means that the Sukumar-directorial will be clashing with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated release Laal Singh Chaddha. Here's more.
'Pushpa -The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas'
The poster featured a dartboard with Arjun's face on it
Earlier today, makers shared a poster for Pushpa, along with the premiere date. The dark poster featured a red and black striped dartboard with the star's face drawn on it. The multi-language project was to see the light of day on August 13 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now it has been pushed back by four months.
First single will be released on August 13
This left his fans upset, and probably to appease them, Arjun revealed the film's first single will be released on August 13. Sung in five languages by five singers, it will be called Jaago Jaago Bakre in Hindi, to be voiced by Vishal Dadlani. Others are Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam, and Benny Dayal. This was announced on musician Devi Sri Prasad's birthday yesterday.
It will mark Telugu debut of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar along with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa marks the Badrinath actor's fourth collaboration with the director. Notably, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will make his Telugu debut with this movie, which is spun around red sandalwood smuggling. While Faasil plays the antagonist, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.
Year-end will be spectacular with two biggies clashing
With makers fixing Pushpa's release on Christmas 2021, it is implicit they are ready to fight it out with Bollywood biggie Laal Singh Chaddha. After suffering multiple delays, the Khan-starrer is still eyeing a Christmas release this year. The team was shooting a war sequence in Ladakh last month, where they were accused of loitering. Their final schedule is likely to begin in September.