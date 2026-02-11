Allu Arjun's team on 'rules' rumors: 'Completely baseless, untrue'

Allu Arjun's team has called out recent claims that the actor makes people follow 42 strict rules—like "don't look into sir's eyes" or "don't shake your hands"—as totally baseless. The story started when Kaveri Baruah, a former Royal Enfield brand manager, talked about these supposed rules on a podcast.

How did this story start? Baruah's comments on Sweekriti Talks painted a picture of layers of managers and intense protocols around Arjun.

When asked about the details, she simply said, "Mere ko kya pata? That's the rule," and didn't elaborate further.

Her remarks quickly went viral and drew a lot of attention online.

Arjun's team is taking legal action On February 10, Arjun's team tweeted that these rumors are "completely baseless and untrue," adding that he's always conducted himself with dignity.

They're even starting legal action against those spreading these claims.