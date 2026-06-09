Allu praises Charan as 'Peddi' grosses 248cr amid Achiyamma criticism
Allu Arjun just gave a big shoutout to Ram Charan for his role in the new film Peddi. The movie is already a box office hit, pulling in over 248 crore rupees worldwide in just five days.
But while fans are loving the action and performances, some viewers have raised concerns about how Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma was portrayed.
Sana apologizes for Achiyamma portrayal
Sharing his thoughts on X, Arjun called Charan's performance "mind-blowing," adding that his gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves were "He absolutely aced it in every aspect."
He also praised co-stars Jagapathi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor, along with the crew.
Meanwhile, director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to criticism about Achiyamma's character by apologizing and promising to make changes based on audience feedback.