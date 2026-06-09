Allu praises Charan as 'Peddi' grosses 248cr amid Achiyamma criticism Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Allu Arjun just gave a big shoutout to Ram Charan for his role in the new film Peddi. The movie is already a box office hit, pulling in over 248 crore rupees worldwide in just five days.

But while fans are loving the action and performances, some viewers have raised concerns about how Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma was portrayed.