Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bella Ciao': 'Professor' Alvaro Morte bids goodbye to 'Money Heist'
Entertainment

'Bella Ciao': 'Professor' Alvaro Morte bids goodbye to 'Money Heist'

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 10:39 am
'Bella Ciao': 'Professor' Alvaro Morte bids goodbye to 'Money Heist'

The fifth and final season of Netflix's hit crime-thriller drama Money Heist is a much-awaited one.

And, its actors are not making it easy for the fans.

Alvaro Morte, who plays the Professor, recently shared a short video of him leaving the sets for the last time.

The post made many excited, but also left his co-stars and fans emotional at the final adieu.

In this article
Goodbye

'I will miss having such a good time with you'

In the video, Morte looks back and smiles, without saying anything.

He captions it as, "To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you."

This update has left many feeling emotional, especially his co-stars, who have been together since 2017.

Instagram Post

Leaving for the last time, says the 'Professor'

Reaction

Many co-actors and fans reacted to the farewell video

Morte's Money Heist co-stars Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Esther Acebo (Stockholm) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) reacted to the video, while Netflix Spain commented, "If we are about to cry with this video, we cannot imagine what we'd do in the end."

While many users expressed sadness over the show ending, others thanked Morte or The Professor, and his team for a wonderful time.

Details

Earlier this month, 'Berlin' informed about the end of shooting

Before Morte, his love interest in the show, Lisbon or Inspector Raquel, played by Ituno shared some farewell pictures with the caption, "GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief!! What a trip!!"

Earlier this month, actor Pedro Alonso (Berlin) put a cryptic post which indicated that he had finished his leg of the shoot.

He had also thanked Morte in his post.

Series

'Money Heist,' a Spanish crime drama, enjoys international following

The series, which has four seasons already streaming, is a Spanish original called La Casa De Papel and is also dubbed in English.

It traces different high-octane heists the gang, handpicked by Professor, carries out through the seasons.

It also stars Úrsula Corberó, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce and others in pivotal roles.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Timothée Chalamet could be co-hosting the Met Gala 2021
Latest News
The Hundred: Shafali Verma remains on radar of franchises
Sports
US reissues advisory, tells citizens not to travel to India
India
NZ's IPL-based Test players to depart for UK: Details here
Sports
SpaceX's Starship SN15 prototype finally succeeds at high-altitude flight, landing
Science
'Paatal Lok' broke my comedic actor image: Abhishek Banerjee
Entertainment
Latest Entertainment News
Timothée Chalamet could be co-hosting the Met Gala 2021
Entertainment
'Vakeel Saab' flashes man's phone-number without consent, he files complaint
Entertainment
Nafisa Ali quashes rumors of Lucky Ali's death from COVID-19
Entertainment
'KBC' Season 13 returns with Amitabh Bachchan as host, again
Entertainment
'Radhe' music review: So bad you'll regret listening to it
Entertainment
Trending Topics