'Bella Ciao': 'Professor' Alvaro Morte bids goodbye to 'Money Heist'

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 10:39 am

The fifth and final season of Netflix's hit crime-thriller drama Money Heist is a much-awaited one.

And, its actors are not making it easy for the fans.

Alvaro Morte, who plays the Professor, recently shared a short video of him leaving the sets for the last time.

The post made many excited, but also left his co-stars and fans emotional at the final adieu.

Goodbye

'I will miss having such a good time with you'

In the video, Morte looks back and smiles, without saying anything.

He captions it as, "To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you."

This update has left many feeling emotional, especially his co-stars, who have been together since 2017.

Instagram Post

Leaving for the last time, says the 'Professor'

Reaction

Many co-actors and fans reacted to the farewell video

Morte's Money Heist co-stars Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Esther Acebo (Stockholm) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) reacted to the video, while Netflix Spain commented, "If we are about to cry with this video, we cannot imagine what we'd do in the end."

While many users expressed sadness over the show ending, others thanked Morte or The Professor, and his team for a wonderful time.

Details

Earlier this month, 'Berlin' informed about the end of shooting

Before Morte, his love interest in the show, Lisbon or Inspector Raquel, played by Ituno shared some farewell pictures with the caption, "GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief!! What a trip!!"

Earlier this month, actor Pedro Alonso (Berlin) put a cryptic post which indicated that he had finished his leg of the shoot.

He had also thanked Morte in his post.

Series

'Money Heist,' a Spanish crime drama, enjoys international following

The series, which has four seasons already streaming, is a Spanish original called La Casa De Papel and is also dubbed in English.

It traces different high-octane heists the gang, handpicked by Professor, carries out through the seasons.

It also stars Úrsula Corberó, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce and others in pivotal roles.