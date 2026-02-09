Amaal Mallik reacts to fan wars over 'Gehraiyaan' song
Music composer Amaal Mallik isn't happy with how fans have reacted to his upcoming song with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Farrhana Bhatt.
After announcing the collab, he saw a wave of online negativity and fan fights.
Taking to X, he said, "I know which fan clubs se kaun kya kar raha, and I know it's been dirty all around on X," making it clear the drama's gotten out of hand.
If things don't calm down, project could get scrapped: Mallik
The online mudslinging between fan groups has taken a toll on Mallik—he shared that the stress has kept him up for nearly 10 days and even made him sick before a concert.
He's urged everyone to chill out, apologizing for any harsh words but warning that if things don't calm down, the project could get scrapped.
Focus on music, not fights: Mallik
Mallik has spoken up about trolling before.
Just recently, he called out someone for twisting his dad Daboo Malik's tweet to target Bhatt, saying he was "I'm sick of this BB bulls**t negativity."
He's asking fans to focus on the music instead of fighting online.