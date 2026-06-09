Amazon Prime Video to stream 'Raakh' June 12 2026
Amazon Prime Video is bringing a new crime thriller, Raakh, on June 12, 2026.
Set in late 1970s Delhi and inspired by the real Ranga-Billa case, the series follows a tense police search for two youngsters.
Ali Fazal stars as sub-inspector Jayprakash, with Sonali Bendre as a grieving teacher and Aamir Bashir as Lt. Col. Ashok Arora, a man struggling with personal loss.
'Raakh' examines family grief and guilt
Starring Rakesh Bedi, Raakh goes beyond just solving the crime: it digs into how tragedy affects families.
Expect to see raw emotions like grief and guilt play out in a predigital era.
The dark poster already sets the mood: Fazal's character stands over a body under flashing police lights.
With Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Akash Makhija rounding out the cast, this one's set to be an intense watch for anyone into true-crime stories with heart.