Amazon Prime Video to stream 'Raakh' June 12 2026

'Raakh' examines family grief and guilt

Starring Rakesh Bedi, Raakh goes beyond just solving the crime: it digs into how tragedy affects families.

Expect to see raw emotions like grief and guilt play out in a predigital era.

The dark poster already sets the mood: Fazal's character stands over a body under flashing police lights.

With Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Akash Makhija rounding out the cast, this one's set to be an intense watch for anyone into true-crime stories with heart.