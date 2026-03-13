Amid U.S.-Iran tensions, Iranian filmmakers shine at Oscars
While U.S.-Iran tensions are making headlines, Iranian filmmakers are getting some well-deserved global attention at this Sunday's Oscars.
For the first time ever, an Iranian documentary, Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni, is up for Best Documentary Feature.
These nominations come at a tough time for Iran, making this recognition feel even more meaningful.
More on the nominated Iranian films
Cutting Through Rocks follows Sara Shahverdi, a midwife challenging gender norms by running for office in her village.
Also in the spotlight: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, competing for Best International Feature Film. After years of being banned from filmmaking and even imprisoned, Panahi is now sharing his voice with the world again.
Both films highlight how Iranian creators keep pushing boundaries, even when things get tough back home.