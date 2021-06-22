Home / News / Entertainment News / Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Hotstar Specials 'Grahan'
Entertainment

Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Hotstar Specials 'Grahan'

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 12:37 pm
Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Hotstar Specials 'Grahan'
Inspired by author Satya Vyas's popular book 'Chaurasi,' 'Grahan' is set to release on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar

Music composer Amit Trivedi and lyricist Varun Grover have come together to create two songs for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar VIP mystery drama Grahan, the streaming platform announced on Monday. The series will stream from June 24. Starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, the series is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner. Here's more.

In this article
Original song

Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe have sung one song

According to the streamer, Chori Chori, the first of three original songs in the show, breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Written by National Award-winning lyricist Grover, the track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe.

Creation

Song captures and enhances different aspects of the show: Trivedi

Trivedi, known for his work on films like Dev.D, Ishaqzaade, and Manmarziyaan, said this song captures and enhances different aspects of the show. "Grahan has visually stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity. For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of the characters," he said.

Details

The eight-episode series is set to release on Thursday

Swanand Kirkire, also a National Award winner, has penned the third song in the series. Inspired by author Satya Vyas's popular book Chaurasi, Grahan has been produced by Jar Pictures. The eight-episode series is set to be released on Thursday for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
What is 'Parasite' actor Park Seo-joon's role in 'The Marvels'?

Latest News

Mi 11 Lite goes official in India at Rs. 22,000

Technology

Bharat Biotech submits COVAXIN phase-3 trial data, review meet today

India

Coronavirus: India reports lowest single-day spike in 91 days

India

What is 'Parasite' actor Park Seo-joon's role in 'The Marvels'?

Entertainment

Maharashtra reports 21 cases of 'Delta Plus' variant

India

Latest Entertainment News

These are the contestants who made it to 'KKK' top-5

Entertainment

Has Ahan Shetty bagged an Akshay Kumar-starrer? No, clarifies Akshay

Entertainment

'Cold Case' trailer: Prithviraj's paranormal, crime-thriller looks suspenseful and promising

Entertainment

'Brahmastra': Ranbir and Alia to shoot last schedule in Budapest

Entertainment

World Music Day: Reliving good-ol' days with '90s Indie songs

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics