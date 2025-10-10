Amitabh Bachchan buys 3 more plots in Alibaug
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has picked up three side-by-side plots at House of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) Alibaug Phase 2 project.
Registered on October 7, 2024, the new purchase totals about 9,557 sq ft—adding to the growing trend of celebs investing in this luxe coastal hotspot.
Bachchan spent ₹6.6 crore on these premium plots
Bachchan spent around ₹6.6 crore for all three plots, plus nearly ₹40 lakh in stamp duty.
The biggest plot is 4,047 sq ft (₹2.78 crore), while the other two measure 2,776 sq ft (₹1.92 crore) and 2,734 sq ft (₹1.88 crore).
HoABL plots start around ₹2.8 crore for just 2,000 sq ft, so these are definitely premium buys.
Alibaug's growing appeal among Bollywood stars
Earlier this year, Bachchan bought a plot from HoABL's Sarayu development in Ayodhya measuring 10,742 sq ft for ₹12.42 crore—not a "10,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug for ₹10 crore."
Together with his son Abhishek, he's invested close to ₹100 crore in properties with top developers like Oberoi Realty and Sri Lotus Developers.
With stars like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon also buying into HoABL projects, Alibaug's star power just keeps rising.