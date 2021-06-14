Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta resume shoot for 'Goodbye'

Shooting for 'Goodbye' came to a halt in April due to the COVID-19 second wave

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta resumed shooting for their upcoming film Goodbye on Monday, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the entertainment industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols. Shooting for Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Reliance Entertainment, came to a halt in April due to the second wave of COVID-19. It also features south star Rashmika Mandana.

Details

Amitabh and Neena shared the development over Instagram

Amitabh took to Instagram and posted a selfie wearing a mask. "Seven AM. Driving to work. First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask...and the manifestation: every day in every way things will get better and better and better," he wrote. Neena shared a video of her entering the vanity van, on Instagram. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post.

Instagram Post

COVID-19 vaccination

The entire crew of 'Goodbye' has been vaccinated

As part of unlock measures issued by the state government on June 5, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shooting with a time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 precautions. Amitabh had earlier written in his blog that the entire crew of Goodbye had been vaccinated and extreme precautions were being taken by the team.

Information

'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Bhediya' shoots will also resume this month

Notably, several other filmmakers are also mulling over resuming shooting, while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya will start filming again from June 26, while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi team is mulling to restart shooting after June 15.

COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 guidelines for the entertainment industry

According to the new COVID-19 guidelines, COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for the cast and crew of the films. The guidelines also restrict shooting of any big crowd sequences and also prohibits outdoor shoot post 5 pm. Moreover, the number of people on set has to be regulated, as well as proper sanitation protocol needs to be followed.