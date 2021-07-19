Home / News / Entertainment News / Amitabh Bachchan to recite poem for 'Chehre'
Amitabh Bachchan to recite poem for 'Chehre'

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 04:05 pm
The poem has been penned by 'Chehre' director Rumy Jafry

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to recite a poem for his upcoming mystery thriller Chehre. The 78-year-old actor will shoot the special video on Monday. The poem has been penned by Chehre director Rumy Jafry. In April this year, composers Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague.

He will add another dimension altogether to the track: Producer

Chehre producer Anand Pandit said Bachchan will now lend his voice and "add another dimension altogether to the track." "He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all," Pandit said.

Bachchan has earlier recited poems for 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Silsila'

"I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," the producer further said in a statement. The veteran star has previously recited poems of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar for his films Kabhi Kabhie (1976), also starring Shashi Kapoor and Silsila (1981), respectively.

Film's high-on-suspense trailer has intrigued viewers

Chehre also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film was set to release theatrically in April, but the makers pushed the date due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the film's high-on-suspense trailer where Hashmi's character gets trapped into an ominous game, steered by Bachchan, had intrigued viewers.

