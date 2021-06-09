Amitabh Bachchan to resume work as Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 rules

The entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shooting with time limit of 5 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he will soon resume work on his impending projects after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols. As part of the unlock measures, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoots with a time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid necessary COVID-19 safety rules.

COVID-19

Bachchan expressed relief over the declining cases of COVID-19

Writing in his blog, the 78-year-old screen icon expressed relief over the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Delhi. "Maharashtra and Delhi seem to be in better shape... the digits show a graph that slopes down and the release of the orders to relax some of the stringent measures has taken shape...," he said.

Precautions

Entire crew of 'GoodBye' has been vaccinated

"So some quick scheduling is taking place and in all probability, it's donning make-up within a few days, and off to the studio (sic)," he added. The veteran star said that the entire crew of his upcoming film GoodBye has been vaccinated and extreme precautions are being taken by the team. The film also features south star Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Neena Gupta.

Film shoot

Bachchan informed about precautions taken on sets

"Every set room is sanitized after every short break and they (crew) are tested before they can enter the studio... every other day random tests are done; the infected blocked and sent home or to hospital, immediately," he said. The Vikas Bahl-directed film Goodbye went on floors on April 2 but had to stop production in April due to the COVID-19 second wave.

Quote

Will continue to support COVID-19 relief work: Bachchan

The actor also gave an update on his philanthropic endeavors and said that he will continue to provide necessary aid toward COVID-19 relief work. "Work for the betterment of those that are in need and suffer continues," Bachchan said.

Oxygen

'Almost 50 oxygen concentrators have been distributed to hospitals'

The veteran star said oxygen concentrators that he had ordered from overseas have arrived and almost 50 of them have been distributed to hospitals. "Some of it shall be going tomorrow to the Care Center we opened at Rithambara School, which we initiated with a 25 bed facility, and hope to add another 50 beds to it," Bachchan wrote.

Hospitals

Five ventilators have arrived, will be sent to relevant hospitals

He revealed that another lot of 150 oxygen concentrators that were designated for Delhi's Gurudwara facility are now being used at the center. "Five Ventilators of the 20 other ordered - an equipment that has had great difficulty in procuring - have arrived and we're sending them to some prominent hospitals that do exemplary work in treating the very poor and needy," Bachchan said.

Information

Bachchan urged his followers to continue following COVID-19 guidelines

During the recent lockdown in Maharashtra, Bachchan said that his family took utmost care of his staff at home and followed the necessary guidelines. Bachchan also urged his followers to not let their guard down.