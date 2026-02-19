Analysis: Ranveer-Excel dispute shows Bollywood's contract culture shift
Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment are in a ₹40cr dispute after he walked away from Don 3, with Excel claiming big financial losses. Singh says he never got an advance for the film.
This clash is a sign that Bollywood is shifting from handshake deals to proper contracts, as legal expert Rishabh Gandhi points out the need for clear rules about exclusivity and exits.
Experts weigh in on the need for clear agreements
The case highlights how rising stakes mean more structured agreements—no more relying just on trust.
Experts like Rahul Hingmire say today's contracts spell out everyone's duties to keep investors happy, while Shariq Patel notes that even small miscommunications can spark legal fights now.
With money and reputations on the line, Bollywood is clearly moving toward tighter paperwork.