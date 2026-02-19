Analysis: Ranveer-Excel dispute shows Bollywood's contract culture shift Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment are in a ₹40cr dispute after he walked away from Don 3, with Excel claiming big financial losses. Singh says he never got an advance for the film.

This clash is a sign that Bollywood is shifting from handshake deals to proper contracts, as legal expert Rishabh Gandhi points out the need for clear rules about exclusivity and exits.