Nervous how Gen Z will receive 'Feels Like Ishq': Tiwari

Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, 'Feels Like Ishq' is scheduled to release on Friday

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari describes himself as a romantic at heart but says he's nervous to know how his short for the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq will be received by a far younger generation. Tiwari, a known figure in the film industry, has straddled both worlds of acting and directing. As an actor, he has featured in movies like Udaan and Go Goa Gone.

Tiwari has directed the 'Star Host' segment in the anthology

He ventured into directing with 2018's Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar-starrer Love per Square Foot and later helmed Amazon show Bandish Bandits. For Feels Like Ishq, Tiwari has directed the Star Host segment, which chronicles the meeting and the eventual bonding between two strangers, Tara and Aditya, played by actors Simran Jehani and Rohit Saraf, respectively.

Don't know the key to a good rom-com: Tiwari

"I don't know the key to a good rom-com. You say what you feel like and hope it resonates," Tiwari said. "My mortal fear is that one day I will tell my story and nobody will care about it. So I am in a rush to tell as many stories as I possibly can," he added.

'Telling the story of love for Gen Z, not millennials'

"This film is important to me because I am right now telling the story of love, not for the millennials but Gen Z, and I don't know whether my assumptions of love and relationships will resonate with them," he said. "I am nervous (to see) whether a 15-year-old today will resonate with the love story of Tara and Aditya," Tiwari added.

I like telling stories that question love and romance: Tiwari

"I have always liked telling stories that question romance and love. I see a lot of humor in romance and I like to engage with it. I find romance not just in 'romantic' relationships but also in everyday life," Tiwari said. He came on board with Feels Like Ishq when he was approached by the producers, Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran.

I got the opportunity to shoot in Mahabaleshwar: Tiwari

The director said Feels Like Ishq offered him not only the opportunity to narrate a love story but also to shoot it in Mahabaleshwar, which was a much-needed respite to him after the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown last year. "I was also missing the hills thanks to the lockdown. So we decided to bring all our fantasies together and tell this story," he added.

Tiwari believes that though there are not enough romantic comedies being made today, it will take one good movie to revive the genre. Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, Feels Like Ishq is scheduled to release on Friday.