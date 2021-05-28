Home / News / Entertainment News / After 'Dostana 2' ouster, Kartik Aaryan leaves Red Chillies project
After 'Dostana 2' ouster, Kartik Aaryan leaves Red Chillies project

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 03:20 pm
After 'Dostana 2' ouster, Kartik Aaryan leaves Red Chillies project
Kartik Aaryan has now walked out of 'Goodbye Freddy' over creative differences

Looks like things are not going great for Kartik Aaryan. After a much publicized ouster from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, the actor now reportedly has walked out of Red Chillies Entertainment-backed film, Goodbye Freddy. The split allegedly has happened due to "creative differences" between the production team and Aaryan. The film, which will be helmed by Ajay Bahl, starred Katrina Kaif opposite him.

The film was supposed to go on floor in June

The film was to go on the floor soon, but with this casting conundrum, it might get delayed. A source divulged further, saying, "Yes, Kartik Aaryan was to feature in Ajay Bahl's social comedy that was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. However, the actor has now walked out of the project that was supposed to commence shoot in a few months."

Aaryan has also returned signing amount of Rs. 2 crore

Aaryan had received a signing amount of Rs. 2 crore, which he has now returned. Delving further, the source added, "Apparently, creative differences developed between Kartik and the director Ajay Bahl due to which the actor decided on leaving the project. Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot."

Aaryan had a problem with Kaif being elder to him?

Some reports also suggested that Aaryan felt Kaif would look older than him in the movie, and hence decided to quit. For perspective, he is 30-year-old, and Kaif is seven years elder to him. However, since the project was never officially announced, everything remains speculative.

Many theories behind his 'Dostana 2' ouster, no confirmation

Aaryan being asked to leave the Karan Johar-backed venture, after shoot had begun, had many theories floating around. The most common one is him quoting a higher price than previously agreed upon, which irked the productions honcho. There were also reports which suggested that he had a huge fallout with the film's leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor. None of it has been confirmed yet.

For now, the actor is awaiting the release of 'Dhamaka'

For now, the Pyar ka Punchnama actor is awaiting the release of his thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani, which might get a September release. The film, shot in a record time of 10 days, will release directly on Netflix. He is also working on Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which is on halt due to COVID-19. Kiara Advani and Tabu co-star in this Anees Bazmee-directorial.

Randeep Hooda's Mayawati 'joke': Actor removed from UN environmental treaty

