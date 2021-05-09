Andrew Garfield not suiting up for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield has put an end to all the rumors that hinted at his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the past few months, several reports claimed that he would feature alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. To recall, Garfield played Spider-Man twice, once in 2012 and again in 2014. And, we will not see him suiting up for the next Spider-Man movie.

'I ain't got a call', Garfield swears he won't return

"They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," Garfield confirmed to MTV's Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's like people freaking out," he said, adding, "And I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' — I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

Garfield breaks his silence on his rumored return

What is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' all about?

While the plot details are pretty scarce, we know Peter Parker will join hands with Doctor Strange, thanks to the Far From Home's post-credits scene. It'll focus on what happens after Spider-Man's identity gets exposed and Mysterio's murder is pinned on him. Jamie Foxx will play an important role as the villain Electro. Fans also believe Spider-Man might discover the multiverse in the film.

'Spiderman: No Way Home': Cast, release date, and more details

The much-anticipated Spider-Man movie is directed by Jon Watts. Apart from Holland, the movie also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Foxx. It's set for a release on December 17, 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third stand-alone movie with Holland and the 27th film in the MCU. Apparently, a fourth film in the franchise is already in the works.

Interesting tidbits on the upcoming 'Spider-Man' movie

With Tony Stark not around, fans think Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange will become the mentor for Peter Parker. Also, it was Holland who appealed to Sony and Disney to save Spider-Man. Apparently, his chat with the Disney boss happened when he was "three pints in." Alfred Molina will return as Dr. Octopus for the second time. He played the super-villain 17 years ago in Spider-Man 2.