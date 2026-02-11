Anil Kapoor is battle-ready in 'Subedaar' poster; teaser out soon
Anil Kapoor is back in action with "Subedaar," and Prime Video just shared a striking new poster of him as a tough, battle-ready ex-soldier.
The teaser drops today at noon, building hype for what's set to be Kapoor's first big digital release of 2026.
This is what 'Subedaar' is all about
Set in rural India, "Subedaar" follows Arjun Singh—a retired soldier trying to adjust to civilian life while navigating a rocky relationship with his daughter and the challenges around him.
Directed by Suresh Triveni (of "Tumhari Sulu" fame), the film promises both intense action and heartfelt moments.
Kapoor also co-produced it under his own banner.
Release date and other details
Radhikka Madan joins Kapoor in this action-packed father-daughter drama about duty and redemption.
"Subedaar" lands on Prime Video in early March 2026.
Filming wrapped up last year, so get ready for some serious feels—and fight scenes—soon!