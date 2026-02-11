Anil Kapoor is battle-ready in 'Subedaar' poster; teaser out soon

This is what 'Subedaar' is all about

Set in rural India, "Subedaar" follows Arjun Singh—a retired soldier trying to adjust to civilian life while navigating a rocky relationship with his daughter and the challenges around him.

Directed by Suresh Triveni (of "Tumhari Sulu" fame), the film promises both intense action and heartfelt moments.

Kapoor also co-produced it under his own banner.