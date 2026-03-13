Anil Kapoor-Vijay Varma's 'Family Business' teaser: 'This is war'

'This is war': Sid fires back at Jeh

The teaser sets up intense boardroom scenes: Jeh demands Sid's exit, while Sid fires back with, "This is war."

Expect secrets to spill and loyalties to get tested as inheritance and legacy become battlegrounds.

Alongside Kapoor and Varma, the cast includes Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.

No release date yet, but this one's definitely on our watchlist.