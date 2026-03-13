Anil Kapoor-Vijay Varma's 'Family Business' teaser: 'This is war'
Entertainment
Netflix just revealed the first look at Family Business, its upcoming series directed by Hansal Mehta.
Anil Kapoor stars as billionaire Jeh Davar, who shocks everyone by removing his protege Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma) from the top spot.
The show dives into a fierce family power struggle, with boardroom clashes and shifting alliances.
'This is war': Sid fires back at Jeh
The teaser sets up intense boardroom scenes: Jeh demands Sid's exit, while Sid fires back with, "This is war."
Expect secrets to spill and loyalties to get tested as inheritance and legacy become battlegrounds.
Alongside Kapoor and Varma, the cast includes Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.
No release date yet, but this one's definitely on our watchlist.