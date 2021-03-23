Ankita Lokhande says she refused 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'HNY' for Sushant

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Lokhande said she was offered a role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year, which featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
But, she turned the role down.
"I remember Farah ma'am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, 'I will try to give you the best debut'," she recounted.
Quote
She prayed for not getting the role
"I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, 'Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don't get it)," she said, adding that girls always want the best things for their partners.
Details
Lokhande said Bhansali approached her for 'Bajirao Mastani'
About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ramleela, the actress revealed that the ace director had approached her and even praised her.
She revealed that Bhansali told her she would regret it if she turned down Bajirao Mastani, but she told him she wanted to get married.
Lokhande added that she now understands the importance of work-life balance.
What she said
Despite leaving celebrated movies, she has no regrets
Lokhande further said that she has no regrets that she gave up opportunities for her relationship.
"I was trying to build a man and I did that. I was trying to be a very strong support for Sushant, and I did it, (sic)" she added.
The actress divulged that she understood her self-worth only after she parted ways with Rajput.
Background
The couple had met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'
Rajput and Lokhande had met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Pavitra Rishta. As Maanav and Archana, they became household names.
While Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!, Lokhande was seen in 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
The actress has been quite vocal about their relationship after Rajput's untimely demise in June 2020.